Mumbai Indians Star Asks For Help On Twitter, Says His "Puppy Needs Urgent Medical Attention"

Updated: 03 May 2020 14:17 IST

Surya Kumar Yadav asked people to recommend him "any hospital or clinic" where he can take his puppy for a MRI.

Surya Kumar Yadav said his puppy was in dire need of "urgent medical attention". © Instagram

With coronavirus lockdown in the country further extended, people are left confined to their houses for two more weeks. Mumbai Indians star Surya Kumar Yadav took to Twitter, asking for "urgent medical attention" for his puppy. The 29-year-old batsman asked people to recommend him "any hospital or clinic" where he can take his puppy for a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). "Good morning. My puppy needs urgent medical attention. Any hospital or clinic in Mumbai where I can take him for MRI. As he is getting regular seizers. It's very very urgent. HELP help HELP. @AUThackeray @mybmc @MumbaiPolice," Surya Kumar Yadav tweeted.

The health of Surya Kumar Yadav's puppy has deteriorated considerably since last week and the coronavirus lockdown has left him with very little choice.

Last week, Surya Kumar Yadav wrote a similar tweet urging people to arrange "syrup" for his puppy which he couldn't find in his nearby medical store.

"Hello. Hope everyone is safe and sound at home. Need this syrup for my puppy. Couldn't find it in any medstore near by. If someone can reach out to a Pet medico or any pet shop. Would be of great help. Need it urgently. Thank you. Take care," he had tweeted.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting events around the world to a complete standstill, and cricket in not an exception either.

Surya Kumar Yadav was supposed to play for Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, this year's IPL has been postponed "until further notice" and it is still not clear if the cash-rich league will take place this year at all.

