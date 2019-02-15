 
MSK Prasad Reveals Plan For Team India Ahead Of World Cup

Updated: 15 February 2019 20:30 IST

MSK Prasad showed concerns about workload management for the India World Cup probables.

MSK Prasad revealed his concerns for Team India ahead of World Cup 2019. © AFP

MSK Prasad, national selection committee chairman, on Friday said that they have shortlisted 18 players for the World Cup and the BCCI is in talks with their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to manage their workload ahead of the mega-event in England. There have been discussions that India's World Cup hopefuls' workload management should be monitored during the IPL, starting March 23, so that they remain fresh during the May 30-July 14 extravaganza.

"We have shortlisted 18 players and we will rotate them before selecting the final World Cup squad. As far as workload management is concerned, it is yet to be worked out. There are discussions happening on that front and we will let you know," Prasad told reporters after selecting various squads for the home limited-overs series against Australia which starts February 24.

Whether the franchises will agree to rest top India players on their roster after paying millions to have them has been a subject of debate.

When acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was asked this question, he admitted that the franchises have diverse views on the matter.

"If your question suggests that the franchises will be wary of resting players, it is an issue we will deal with considering it's a World Cup year. There have been views from franchises and I am not going into specifics," he said.

He also urged the franchises to keep the national interest in mind. "And also considering the fact that all the franchises are Indian franchises, the interest of the country, of doing well at the highest international level, is paramount," Choudhary said.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Prasad showed concerns about workload management for the probables
  • Acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was asked this question
  • He also urged the franchises to keep the national interest in mind
