MS Dhoni's parents were admitted to a hospital in his hometown of Ranchi on Wednesday after they tested positive for Covid-19, news agency ANI said. Dhoni is currently with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Dhoni's father Pan Singh and mother Devaki Devi were admitted to Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi. "Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand," wrote ANI in a tweet.

Dhoni has led CSK in the IPL since the league's inception and has won three IPL titles with the team in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

CSK have had a mixed start to this season of the league as they have won two and lost one out of their three matches in the season thus far.

They sit on the third position on the points table with four points and will be seen in action next on Wednesday when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in IPL history, recently played his 200th IPL match for CSK.

He has 4650 runs for CSK from 207 matches with 23 fifties and a strike rate of 136.52.

He retired from all forms of international cricket in August 2020.

Dhoni is the only captain in international cricket to complete the troika of ICC trophies -- he has led India to T20 World Cup win in 2007, World Cup win in 2011 and Champions Trophy title in 2013.