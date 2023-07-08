Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are legends of world cricket. While the former is still active as an international player, the latter called time on his career at the highest level in 2020. Both the players are part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore while Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title in 2023. Kohli and Dhoni both enjoy a massive fan following. It is worth noting that the two players are among the highest earning athletes in the world.

A report claims that Kohli's net worth is a bit more than that of Dhoni. According to it, the former India player's net worth is INR 1040 crore, which is 10 crore less than that of Kohli that was revealed through a report on May 29.

With over 252 million followers on Instagram, Kohli enjoys one of the biggest following on social media. As per Stock Gro, Kohli has a net worth of Rs 1,050 crore, which is currently the highest among international cricketers. The 34-year-old earns Rs 7 crore from his 'A+' Team India contract. His match fee for each Test is Rs 15 lakh, ODI is Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I match. Meanwhile, he gets 15 crore annually for playing for RCB in IPL.

On the other hand, Dhoni's IPL fee is 12 crore that he gets from his franchise CSK. His investment in companies, social media fees, brands owned and real estate investments take his net worth over 1000 crore.