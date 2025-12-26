Following Jharkhand's triumph in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), former India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has revealed that state great and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni was in constant touch with the management and players throughout the journey. Jharkhand lifted only their second-ever major title earlier this month, beating Haryana in the final of SMAT 2025. Nadeem, who now serves as joint secretary for the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), also added that Dhoni actively took part in the restructuring of Jharkhand cricket.

"When we started the season, right from the appointment of the coaching staff, we have always taken his (Dhoni) advice and suggestions. He followed the entire [SMAT] tournament, noted all the strengths and weaknesses of the players and discussed with us," Nadeem told ESPNcricinfo.

Nadeem also revealed that Dhoni is keen on helping Jharkhand cricket blossom and that he keeps track of every player in the team.

"He knows the stats and numbers of each domestic player from Jharkhand. He is very interested in helping Jharkhand cricket grow," he added.

Dhoni made his final appearance for Jharkhand in 2015, scoring a 108-ball 70 during a Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Delhi. Jharkhand lost the game by 99 runs.

The 44-year-old retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but remains active as a cricketer in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni's captaincy is legendary, making him the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He achieved this with calm leadership and game-changing decisions, earning him titles like 'Captain Cool' and induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Dhoni was also India's second-highest run-scorer in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the Player of the Match in the 2011 ODI CWC final.

(With ANI Inputs)