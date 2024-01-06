MS Dhoni is a legendary figure in world cricket. While the former Indian cricket team captain has long retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni is still a very potent force in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. 'Thala' led Chennai Super Kings to title at the IPL 2023 and the CSK fans would hope for an encore in the 2024 edition as well. Along with Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in the IPL with five titles each as captain.

Recently a rumour is doing the rounds that MS Dhoni will collab with popular rapper MC Stan for an ad. It had garnered strong reaction.

Rare pic of Dhoni wasting his time. — Anshuman Singh (@indiancrusher) January 5, 2024

Kya kiske sath time waste kr rhe hai msd — Hemaram Saran (@saran_hemaram) January 5, 2024

Dhoni lost all the respect he had earned!! — Anonymous (@___iamanonymous) January 5, 2024

What a fall for thala — (@ehsann__) January 5, 2024

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni will be a part of the tournament in 2024 as well, the fans still wonder whether he would be continuing his stint even after the end of the upcoming season. Keeping the curiosity intact among the fans, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that only Dhoni could say if it is going to be his last edition.

"That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do," Viswanathan said as quoted by The Indian Express.

MS Dhoni's fitness is still in tact as was visible in a video which has gone viral, where the star cane be seen flexing his muscles. The comments in that video were varied.

Dhoni went through a knee surgery in early June this year. Currently, the player is going through rehab and he is expected to be match-fit well ahead of IPL 2024.

"He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he'll start working in the nets also," said Viswanathan.

In a bid to retain their Indian Premier League (IPL) title, CSK did some exceptional business at the Players Auction in Dubai on December 19. The MS Dhoni-led side roped in six players in total, with New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell as their most expensive buy, priced at Rs 14 crore. The five-time champions stunned everyone when they bought uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi for Rs 8.4 crore. CSK resigned India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, following his release from KKR.