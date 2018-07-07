 
MS Dhoni Turns 37: Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish For "Mahi Bhai"

Updated: 07 July 2018 18:14 IST

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish India's former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni on his birthday.

Virat Kohli wished MS Dhoni by uploading a photo on Twitter. © Twitter

Current captain Virat Kohli on Saturday took to Twitter to wish India's former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni on his birthday. MS Dhoni celebrated his 37th birthday by playing his 500th international match against England, which India lost by five wickets. "Happy birthday Mahi Bhai. God bless you," read Kohli's photo post which garnered over 18 thousands likes and around 2.5 thousands retweets in less than an hour. Not only Kohli but other Team India players also wished the wicketkeeper batsman on his birthday.

Meanwhile, out of favour all-rounder Irfan Pathan's wish shed some light on Dhoni's reaction when his face is smeared with cake.

"If u smear birthday cake on Mahi's face then be ready to be face hugged by him,wishing u a very Happy Birthday @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni," read Pathan's post.

Earlier, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, in an Instagram post, expressed her emotions towards her husband and credited the Ranchi stalwart for 'teaching her about life in the past 10 years'.

"Happy Bday to you ! Even words wont do justice to how you are as a human being ... 10 years i have learnt a lot from you ... and continue to .. thank u for making me see and deal with life in a straightforward practical way," she wrote as caption with a photo of the two together.

Dhoni, who made his India debut back in 2004, became the third Indian cricketer to play 500 International matches. The other two are Rahul Dravid (664) and Sachin Tendulkar (509).

Sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarshan Pattnaik wished the 37-year-old in his own style.

Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to win three ICC trophies. India first lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007 under his captaincy and then won the ICC World Cup 2011. Following that India lifted the Champions Trophy in 2013.

