MS Dhoni Trains With Jharkhand Teammates Ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

At a time when the Virat Kohli-led Indian was beginning its four-match Test series campaign against Australia in Pune, former India captain MS Dhoni was engaged in a training session in different cricketing surroundings on Thursday, hundreds of miles away in Kolkata. Having resigned as captain of India's ODI and T20I teams and recently relieved as skipper of the Rising Pune Supergiants side, Dhoni, named as captain of the Jharkhand team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, was seen training with his teammates in a more relaxed atmosphere at Eden Gardens.

With India being involved in Test action, Dhoni has opted to lead the Jharkhand side in the domestic one-dayers at the tournament.

Dhoni wore his usual cool demeanour but the intensity was evident as he took out his team under the scorching afternoon sun and began the session in his familiar manner - a pep-talk followed by playing football.

But what followed was quite striking as he rolled his arm, bowling offspin to his fellow batsmen for close to half-an-hour.

However, he will not switch roles as manager P N Singh said Dhoni will remain the wicketkeeper and lead the side from behind the stumps.

"It's his way of practice. He likes to roll his arm so he chose to bowl. He will keep wickets, though we have a second wicketkeeper in Ishan Kishan," the manager said.

Under the afternoon heat, Dhoni also batted in full flow in both pace and spin bowling nets splitting his sessions by overs.

All in all, Dhoni remained a team man and was seen offering his advice to his fellow mates.

Impressive Jharkhand left-hander Virat Singh, who was instrumental in East Zone's recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 title triumph, said they were privileged to play under the most successful Indian captain during his Vijay Hazare stint.

"He is a legend in Indian cricket for past decade. It really feels great to play under him in this meet. He has so many things to offer. His leadership quality and the way he keeps cool and composed in tense situations is something that inspire us," Virat said.

"I respect him a lot, so I keep a distance from him. But it's not that I'm scared of him. He is very approachable and whenever I am in doubt I seek his advice. I still haven't got the time to interact with him on a one-on-one basis, but will do soon," he added.

Dhoni-led Jharkhand will open their campaign against Karnataka at Eden Gardens on February 25.

