 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

MS Dhoni, Jharkhand Chief Minister Inaugurate New Facilities At JSCA

Updated: 23 January 2020 17:50 IST

On Wednesday evening, MS Dhoni and Jharkhand CM inaugurated the solar power system, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, C3 Fitness Club, and The Uptown Cafe at the JSCA complex.

MS Dhoni, Jharkhand Chief Minister Inaugurate New Facilities At JSCA
MS Dhoni along with Jharkhand CM inaugurated new facilities at Jharkhand State Cricket Association. © Twitter

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former India captain MS Dhoni have inaugurated new facilities at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium (JSCA). On Wednesday evening, Dhoni and Soren inaugurated the solar power system, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, C3 Fitness Club, and The Uptown Cafe at the JSCA complex. Both of them tried out some dishes at the new restaurant as well, the pictures of which were tweeted by the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office.

"Our government will work to fulfill the dreams of the youth of Jharkhand. Sportspersons, education and employment are the priority of this government. It is the priority of the government to make a lot of efforts to do positive work in these sectors," said Soren on the occasion.

"The players of Jharkhand have brought laurels to the state. MS Dhoni has made India proud in world cricket. Jharkhand also has a golden history in the field of hockey. The present government will strive to take sports and sportspersons forward.

"I am confident that JSCA will continue to take the players to great heights. It is my appeal to the players to take advantage of the resources and arrangements being provided by the JSCA and put Jharkhand on the world map," he added.

On January 16, Dhoni was omitted from the BCCI list of central contracts. However on the same day, the 38-year-old trained with the Jharkhand Ranji team.

In fact, the stumper, who was training for the first time since India's loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand in July last year, stunned Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar with his fluent batting.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar had said that he was expecting a little rustiness from the batsman, but the balls seemed to be hitting the middle of the bat. The coach went on to add that the Chennai Super Kings skipper's preparations have begun for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni and Jharkhand CM inaugurated new facilities at JSCA
  • MS Dhoni has made India proud in world cricket, Jharkhand CM said
  • MS Dhoni was recently omitted from the BCCI list of central contracts
Related Articles
India "Finally" Has MS Dhoni
India "Finally" Has MS Dhoni's Replacement, Says Shoaib Akhtar
Greater Clarity On Players
Greater Clarity On Players' Positions Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy: Virender Sehwag
Watch: Sakshi Shares Sneak Peek Of MS Dhoni
Watch: Sakshi Shares Sneak Peek Of MS Dhoni's Massive Bike Collection
"Sure He Will Be Retained, No CSK Without MS Dhoni," Says N Srinivasan
"Sure He Will Be Retained, No CSK Without MS Dhoni," Says N Srinivasan
Sourav Ganguly Says "Can
Sourav Ganguly Says "Can't Comment" On MS Dhoni's Exclusion From Contract List
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.