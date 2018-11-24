Watch: MS Dhoni's Adorable Interaction With Daughter Ziva In Tamil And Bhojpuri

MS Dhoni, who has been left out of the Indian team for the ongoing Australia tour, is busy spending quality time with his daughter Ziva. After taking social media by storm with their "bugs bunny" video , the daddy-daughter partnership continued to charm netizens with another video. MS Dhoni took to Instagram to share a video featuring a candid chat with Ziva in both Tamil and Bhojpuri. Dhoni captioned the video, "Greetings in two language."

Check out the clip:

Ziva has always hogged the social media limelight with her cute and funny videos. The last time Ziva's video appeared on the social media, she was spotted doing planks and left everybody impressed.

As far as Dhoni is concerned, he was recently rested for the three-match T20I series against both the Windies and Australia.

On the work front, Dhoni is the only captain in the history of cricket to win three ICC trophies. India first lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007 under his captaincy and then won the ICC World Cup 2011.

India followed the 2011 World Cup win with a victorious triumph in 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs captain in January 2017.