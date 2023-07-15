From nine to ninety, from a common man to a celebrity, the popularity of MS Dhoni encompasses all. The most successful India cricket captain ever no longer plays at the international level but still he commands a huge fan following. Recently, he was on a tour of Chennai, where he is widely revered as Thala, for the promotion of a film. He met fans and celebrities like Vignesh Shivan and Yogi Babu. A video has gone viral on social media where Dhoni, who recently led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, can be seen sharing some fun moments with popular actor Yogi Babu.

MS Dhoni & Yogi Babu having fun during the audio launch of #LGM @MSDhoni @iYogiBabu #LetsGetMarried pic.twitter.com/KHhbZbnzCw — DHONI Era (@TheDhoniEra) July 14, 2023

The former India skipper recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, where the world witnessed a whole new height of fandom. The entire social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the "captain cool". Not just fans but also many former and current cricketers also shared their respective wishes.

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.

Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 games in the format, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183 not out.

The wicketkeeper-batter is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led the side to their fifth title during the recently concluded edition. However, his participation as a player in IPL 2024 will be dependent on his fitness.

