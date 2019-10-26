MS Dhoni Getting Massage, Cuddles From Daughter Ziva Is The Most Adorable Thing You Will See Today

MS Dhoni, former India captain, has been out of action for the national team for a while now, but he has been busy spending quality time with his family. A video posted on the Instagram account of his daughter Ziva, which is managed by him and his wife Sakshi, shows her sitting behind her father and giving him a shoulder massage, as he sits looking completely relaxed. In another adorable video, Ziva can be seen hugging MS Dhoni from behind as the two of them sway from side to side with their eyes closed.

The videos, which were shared on Ziva Dhoni's account on Friday, have already garnered close to 400,000 likes.

MS Dhoni often shares photos and stories of Ziva on social media.

He recently shared a post of Ziva wearing the same sunglasses as the one worn by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. In his caption, Dhoni said that Ziva was convinced that Ranveer was wearing her sunglasses.

According to the World Cup-winning captain, she immediately ran up to her room to check if she still had hers.

MS Dhoni's last appearance for Team India was in their semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup in July. He has also been left out of the squad for India's upcoming 3-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

"We're looking at younger options after the World Cup, so you can understand our thought process. We definitely had a chat with Dhoni and he also endorses our view of backing youngsters," Chief Selector MSK Prasad said after announcing the squads for the Bangladesh series.

MS Dhoni was seen in the Indian dressing room recently, however, after India's resounding win over South Africa in the third Test in his hometown Ranchi.