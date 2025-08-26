Former Indian cricket team batter Manoj Tiwary took aim at MS Dhoni and accused him of favouritism. Tiwary, who made his debut for India under Dhoni's captaincy, played 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is but he claimed that he never found support from Dhoni. Tiwary slammed his maiden ODI century against West Indies but did not find a place in the playing XI just after that feat. When he made his return against Sri Lanka, he impressed once again with an all-round show but was sidelined from the team once again. In a recent interaction, Tiwary said that he is still not sure about why he was dropped despite scoring a century and it is something that he would like ask Dhoni.

"I'm not the one who will be able to answer this question. I think MS Dhoni, Duncan Fletcher, and the selectors will be the ones who will be able to answer that because till now, I haven't got any answer," Tiwary told Crictracker when asked about him getting dropped just after scoring a century.

"I'm not someone who will call up the coach or selectors or the captain at that time to answer me this. But I've earlier said that whenever I come across to MS Dhoni, definitely, I'll ask him what are the main reasons why I was not given the opportunity after scoring 100. So till now, I have no clue what went wrong, what were their thought process at that point of time. It is a question which needs to be asked of those who have made that decision and who were there at that time, taking the calls," he added.

Tiwary added that Dhoni preferred some players over others and even hinted that maybe he was not someone that the former India captain liked.

"Everybody likes MS and obviously, he has proven over a period of time with his leadership, which I always say that, that his leadership qualities were very good. But somehow, in my case, I don't know. He's the only one who can answer your question. But I think there were a couple of individuals whom he really liked and gave full backing at that point in time. A lot of people know, but not everyone comes forward and speaks about it. So there is a very strong liking and disliking that happens in cricket everywhere. So I consider myself not liking one. He did not like me, maybe. That is the only thing that I can answer you," the former Indian cricket team batter concluded.