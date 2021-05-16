India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been quite active on social media since the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed after several players and support staff tested positive inside the bio-secure bubble earlier this month. Jadeja, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, has been sharing pictures of himself with his horses and giving fans a glimpse of his preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the England Test series in the UK. On Sunday, CSK took to Instagram to share a video where their skipper MS Dhoni was seen trying Jadeja's trademark sword-wielding gesture.

Soon after CSK uploaded the video, the all-rounder came up with a suggestion for his captain. "Should try with the bat," Jadeja wrote in the comments section.

On Saturday, Jadeja introduced his fans to his "22 acres entertainer" -- his horse.

The 32-year-old left hander was named in the 18-man squad for the WTC final and the five-match Test series against England on May 8.

Jadeja had to sit out of the entire home series (4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is) against England earlier this year due to an injury he suffered in the third Test in Australia.

Promoted

The all-rounder returned to competitive cricket during the IPL 2021 and instantly made notable contributions with both bat and ball.

In the seven matches in the now-postponed T20 tournament, Jadeja scored 131 runs at a strike-rate of over 161 and he also picked up six wickets while giving away runs at less than 7 runs per over.