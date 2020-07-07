MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday with wishes pouring in from across the globe for the former India captain. While MS Dhoni's former and current teammates shared their heartfelt greetings on social media, Cricket Australia's Twitter handle came up with a novel idea to extend their greetings. Terming MS Dhoni as "one of the biggest hitters we've ever seen", CA tweeted a video of MS Dhoni smashing the ball out of the park in Australia. The video was an instant hit, garnering over 1,500 Retweets and over 5,500 Likes in double-quick time.

"One of the biggest hitters we've ever seen! MS Dhoni turns 39 today, and here are his best sixes in Australia!," tweeted Cricket Australia with the video.

One of the biggest hitters we've ever seen!



MS Dhoni turns 39 today, and here are his best sixes in Australia!pic.twitter.com/AtBBFMib3F — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 7, 2020

In total (Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined), MS Dhoni has played 91 matches against Australia, scoring 2,963 runs at an average of 40.58 with three hundreds to his name.

He has 110 catches and 38 stumpings to his name against the Aussies. His record in one-dayers against Australia is a standout. The wicketkeeper batsman has played 55 ODIs against Australia, scoring 1,660 runs at an average of 44.86 with two hundreds and a high score of 139 not out.

While Test record against the Aussies does not match his ODI exploits, the former India's highest Test score of 224 came against Australia.

MS Dhoni has made 36 appearances for India against Australia across formats in Australia. He has scored 1,098 runs at an average of 33.27 with a high score of 87 not out.

Dhoni has done exceptionally well in ODIs and T20Is against Australia Down Under but his Test performances don't make a good reading.

In nine Tests played in Australia, Dhoni has scored 311 at an average of 19.43 with a high score of 57 not out.

In 21 ODIs in Australia, the right-hander has plundered 684 runs at an average of 45.60 while in T20Is that average rises to 51.50, having played six matches.