 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

#12YearsOfCaptainDhoni Top Trend As Twitter Toasts Former India Skipper

Updated: 14 September 2019 00:19 IST

In the recent times, MS Dhoni has often faced criticism for his poor form and ponderous style of batting.

#12YearsOfCaptainDhoni Top Trend As Twitter Toasts Former India Skipper
MS Dhoni's impending retirement has been one of the most talked about topics in Indian cricket. © AFP

MS Dhoni, arguably the most enigmatic cricketer of his generation, led the Indian cricket team for the first time on 13th September 2007. On that day, India faced Scotland in a Group D game of the inaugural World T20, but it was abandoned due to rain. Dhoni was chosen to captain India after three senior players - Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly - all decided to opt out of the first edition of the World T20. India had only played a single T20 international before the tournament but Dhoni's team went on to become the first ever winners of the competition. He scored 154 runs in his six innings but it was his leadership that stood out.

On Friday, MS Dhoni's fans took to Twitter to share pictures and post messages with the hashtag "12YearsOfCaptainDhoni" and soon it became the number one trend in India. 

During his tenure as captain, MS Dhoni led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

However, in the recent times, Dhoni has often faced criticism for his poor form and ponderous style of batting. 

His impending retirement has been one of the most talked about topics in Indian cricket.

On Thursday, India's chief selector MSK Prasad cleared the air about the matter.

"No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect," MSK Prasad told media after announcing India's Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa.

Dhoni took a sabbatical from cricket after India's 50-over World Cup campaign ended in the semi-finals.

He missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies and has not been included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against a touring South Africa.

Dhoni last played a T20I for India in February 2019, against Australia in Bengaluru.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dhoni led the Indian cricket team for the 1st time on 13th September 2007
  • MS Dhoni's fans took to Twitter to share pictures and post messages
  • Dhoni missed the three-match T20I series against the West Indies
Related Articles
CSK Shut Down MS Dhoni Retirement Talk With Iconic Game Of Thrones Dialogue
CSK Shut Down MS Dhoni Retirement Talk With Iconic Game Of Thrones Dialogue
"It
"It's Called Rumours": Sakshi Dhoni Dismisses Talk Of MS Dhoni Retiring
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Retirement News Incorrect, Says Chief Selector MSK Prasad
MS Dhoni "Made Me Run Like In Fitness Test": Virat Kohli Recalls "Special Night"
MS Dhoni "Made Me Run Like In Fitness Test": Virat Kohli Recalls "Special Night"
"MS Dhoni Deserves A Proper Send-Off": Anil Kumble Tells Selectors
"MS Dhoni Deserves A Proper Send-Off": Anil Kumble Tells Selectors
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 11 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.