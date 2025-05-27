There has been a lot of chatter over MS Dhoni's future amid his dismal run of form for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. However, Dhoni made it clear that he will take his time in deciding his future and did not announce anything concrete after their last match. While some believe that he will return for the next season, others have floated the idea of him taking a coaching or mentorship role. However, former India fast bowler Atul Wassan believes that Dhoni does not have the patience to become a coach. Instead, he believes that he will concentrate on his personal life and maybe take up a mentorship role.

"I think he is fit for a mentor, but for coaching, Dhoni does not have patience. Because you know if he becomes a coach, then his lifestyle will keep looping the same way, like touring with the team and all that. Why would he want all that?" he said on the Bails and Banter show on OTTPlay.

Wassan further explained that according to him, coaching is for 'people who are control-fixed' like India head coach Gautam Gambhir. However, he believes that the change will not suit Dhoni.

"No, coaching is for people who are control-fixed, like Gautam Gambhir, because he needs importance but mentoring is like 'come, have a sit, let's eat together,' and some players actually approach you. So you don't have to be the mentor, but there is mentoring going on around the whole universe of cricket. People who are close to you will approach you and take advice, whether you are a mentor or not."

) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni still wants to play for the franchise and he has the fire still burning within him to lift another title for the side.

Although CSK ended their IPL 2025 campaign with a commanding win in their final league game, the 43-year-old struggled to replicate his past form. He managed 196 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.50. His strike rate of 135.17 marked a significant drop from the explosive 220.55 he recorded in the previous season.

“It all depends on his health and how he feels. You have to understand that he really wants to play - the fire still burns. From what he said during the post-match presentation, it's clear that the fire still burns to win championships, to play out there in the middle. Now it's about going back and working on his body to bring it to the level he wants for the next IPL. If that doesn't happen, he'll call it before the mini-auction. If not, you'll see a tweet or an Instagram post," Uthappa said on JioStar.

