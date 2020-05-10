On the occasion of Mother's Day, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar paid special tribute by coming up with a new meaning for "Aai", the Marathi word for mother. "You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable," Tendulkar tweeted on Sunday. "Thank you for everything you have done for me," the batting maestro added in the tweet, in which he also shared a photo of his mother holding him when he was a baby.

While Mother's Day is celebrated on different dates across the world, most countries, including India and the United States, recognise the second Sunday of May as the special day to honour the mothers.

On his birthday, which he celebrated last month, Tendulkar tweeted saying he started his special day by taking blessings from his mother.

"Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless," he had tweeted.

Tendulkar is the only cricketer to score 100 centuries in international cricket. Having represented India for 24 years, the batting maestro accumulated 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches and 18,426 runs in 463 One-Day Internationals.

Tendulkar, much like other cricketers, past and present, across the world, is spending time at home as the coronavirus wreaks havoc worldwide.

The former India cricketer recently pledged to feed 5,000 people for a month. He had also donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19.