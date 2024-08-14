Story ProgressBack to home
Ex-Pakistan Coach Joins Team India As Gautam Gambhir's Support Staff
Morne Morkel Appointed India's Bowling Coach: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
File image of Morne Morkel© Twitter
Morne Morkel appointed Indian cricket team's bowling coach: BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms to news agency PTI. Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel was earlier the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team during 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He has been associated with IPL teams - Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils.
