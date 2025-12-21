Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), could find himself at the centre of another storm as India and Pakistan square off in the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup on Sunday. According to reports in Pakistani media, Naqvi is scheduled to travel to Dubai to witness the U19 Asia Cup final live at the venue and felicitate the tournament winners, just as he did in the Rising Stars Asia Cup final and was expected to do in the men's senior Asia Cup final.

According to Geo News, Naqvi will be a prominent figure at the stadium for the tournament's climax, which features a high-stakes clash between traditional rivals Pakistan and India. In addition to watching the match, the PCB chief will attend the closing ceremony of the continental tournament. As has been the case this year, Naqvi is expected to lead the presentation, which will see the winning team lifting the coveted silverware. But this is where another controversy could unfold.

In September 2025, Naqvi attended the senior men's final in Dubai, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team defeated Pakistan to clinch the title. The event was marked by significant geopolitical tension; although India emerged victorious, the team declined to participate in the formal trophy handover from Naqvi, leading to the silverware being held at the ACC headquarters. To date, the trophy hasn't been handed over to the Indian team.

More recently, in November 2025, Naqvi was in Doha for the Rising Stars Asia Cup final (Emerging Teams). On that occasion, he was seen celebrating on the field as he successfully presented the trophy to the Pakistan Shaheens after their thrilling Super Over victory against Bangladesh A.

The U19 final serves as another critical moment for the ACC President to navigate the delicate dynamics of Asian cricket. With both Pakistan and India vying for the junior crown, Naqvi's presence at the closing ceremony will be closely watched, especially following the "trophy deadlock" that occurred during the senior tournament earlier this year.