Mohammed Siraj is the darling of Indian cricket at the moment. The pacer has starred in India's narrowest-ever Test victory, picking up nine wickets to power his country to a win in the fifth Test against England at The Oval. Siraj went from zero to hero, having dropped Harry Brook earlier in the Test, but then redeeming himself with three wickets on the final day. Siraj has emphasized the need to believe at all points during a cricket match, and it seems like his manager has also reiterated the same, captioning his latest Instagram post "B.E.L.I.E.V.E".

However, in that post, which shares pictures of Siraj relaxing at his home, something unique has caught the eye of Indian cricket fans.

In one of the pictures, a signed shirt of legendary India batter Virat Kohli can be spotted in the background, framed on the wall.

Eagle-eyed fans would notice that it is not just any shirt of Kohli's, but the one he wore on his final day of Test cricket, during the fifth Test at Sydney against Australia in January 2025.

Siraj and Kohli have not only shared the dressing room on multiple occasions with India, but also for seven years as teammates for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Virat Kohli's final Test jersey framed at Mohammed Siraj's home. pic.twitter.com/UgQBN7UgW0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 9, 2025

Virat Kohli's last Test match jersey in Mohammed Siraj's house pic.twitter.com/Q1IwpDOVHM — Team India (@FCteamINDIA) August 9, 2025

Virat Kohli's Jersey from SCG Test framed on the wall of Mohammed Siraj's home.



- The Brothers's forever, Miyan King. pic.twitter.com/cMyzQLIe5B — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 9, 2025

Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, calling time on a career that spanned 123 Tests. However, Siraj and Kohli's bond appears to be intact with the pacer framing the latter's jersey on the wall of his house.

Siraj had paid a wholesome tribute to Kohli upon the latter's Test retirement, labelling him as a "superhero".

Meanwhile, following India's well-fought series draw against England, former Australian captain hailed Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for stepping up in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, saying that he is a much better bowler with "more expectations and pressure on his shoulders".

Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series, taking 23 wickets at an average of over 32, with two five-wicket hauls and a four-fer to his name. He also bowled around 185 overs, the most by a bowler in the series. At The Oval, it was Siraj who delivered a comeback spell, reducing England from a dominant position of 301/4 to 367 all out while chasing 374, bowling brilliantly and relentlessly in tandem with Prasidh Krishna.

"I feel like he's a better bowler when there is more expectation and pressure put on his shoulders. I think he really enjoys that role in the team. Fifer in the second innings, just to keep it going," Clarke said, speaking about Siraj.

With ANI inputs