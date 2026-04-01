Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami has voiced his frustration at being branded a bowler who isn't good enough for T20 cricket, despite an impressive record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking candidly during a podcast, Shami highlighted his consistency in the shortest format, pointing out that he has claimed around 130 wickets in the last five to six seasons. Yet, whenever he is talked about, he is considered a bowler who is not good enough for the shortest format. The label, by fans, experts, or even those in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), leaves him baffled.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Shami said that he has the finest numbers of all in T20 cricket. Yet, he doesn't get the same respect in the shortest format as some others.

"Talking about IPL, you can check my past records. No Indian bowler comes even close to me in IPL... but still, I'm not considered a T20 bowler. You can check the last 5-6 years; I have around 130 wickets. What more do you want from a bowler?" Shami remarked, taking a swipe at the selectors and critics.

The host even asked Shami if his lack of respect in T20 cricket is down to absence of PR-driven social media content. The veteran pacer admitted that it could be one of the reasons.

The 33-year-old has been a mainstay in India's Test and ODI squads, playing a pivotal role in the 2023 ODI World Cup where he finished as the tournament's leading wicket taker. However, his absence from India's T20 setup has triggered debates on social media many times. Shami's last appearance for India in the shortest format came in February last year against England.

LACK OF PR COULD BE A SELECTION REASON - SHAMI



He Said- Even after strong IPL records, people still don't consider him a proper T20 bowler.



He highlighted his 130+ wkts & Purple Cap. Shami hinted lack of PR could be reason behind selection biaspic.twitter.com/WSSyGQXHvN — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 31, 2026

Shami's comments underline during the podcast a broader debate about selection policies and the balance between experience and youth in India's T20 side. While selectors have often leaned towards younger fast bowlers for the shortest format, Shami's numbers suggest he remains one of the most effective Indian pacers in franchise cricket.

Shami, aged 35 at present, hasn't played for India in any format since June last year. He is, however, still giving his all in domestic and franchise cricket, hoping to earn selectors' faith again.