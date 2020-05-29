Mohammed Shami, the Indian fast bowler, much like other cricketers from around the world is spending time at home during the lockdown. Mohammed Shami has been active on social media platforms at this time and keeps his fans engaged by sharing fun posts. In the latest video shared by Shami on Twitter, the India pacer can be seen enjoying indoor cricket at home. Mohammed Shami in the caption of his tweet wrote, "Tell me the rules of Indoor Cricket!". Almost every cricket fan will be able to relate to the video as cricket lovers have played "One Drop One Hand" at least once in their life.

Tell me the rules of Indoor Cricket! ???? #OneDropOneHand pic.twitter.com/ad7MzgwQj1 - Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 29, 2020

Mohammed Shami is a key cog in India's pace attack. The fast bowler has been impressive with his performances for the country and is regularly features in all three formats of the game.

Mohammed Shami made his debut for India back in 2013 against West Indies in a Test match at the Eden Gardens. He scalped 9 wickets in his debut game. Since then, Shami has played 49 Test matches for the country and has scalped 180 wickets with an economy rate of 3.32.

In ODIs, Shami has played 77 matches and has taken 144 wickets with an economy rate of 5.58. He was also a part of the Indian squad during the 2015 and 2019 world cups respectively. In T20Is, the pacer has featured in 11 matches and has 12 wickets to his name with an economy rate of 9.63.

In the IPL, Shami has played 51 matches and has 40 wickets to his name. He is a part of the Kings XI Punjab in the cash-rich league.