India's pace-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday for reaching the milestone of 100 first-class appearances, a day ahead of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The East Zone stalwart played a pivotal role in his team's march to the final, taking five wickets across two innings as reigning champions Central Zone were knocked out of the competition. Shami, who is currently on 99 first-class appearances, has taken 382 wickets in his career, including a career-best 8 for 90 in an innings during his long and distinguished domestic career.

To mark the occasion, Shami will be presented with a cricket ball autographed by CAB president Sourav Ganguly, a customised jersey bearing No. 100 on the back, and a silver salver. Shami will be honoured by CAB treasurer Sanjoy Das.

"Shami is pride of Bengal cricket and an absolute legend. This is a small gesture on behalf of state association on completion of an important milestone," Das told PTI.

Shami is currently out of the Indian national team and has not played an international match since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025.

He was also left out of the immediate squad plans, including the upcoming series against New Zealand.

The veteran pacer, however, has continued to remain active in domestic and first-class cricket as he works his way back towards full fitness and a possible return to the national side.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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