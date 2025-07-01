Mohammed Shami has received a big setback in a divorce case in the Calcutta High Court. The court has ordered the star cricketer to pay Rs 4 lakh per month as maintenance expenses to his estranged wife Hasin Jahan and daughter Aaira. According to the order, Hasin Jahan will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month. This amount will be levied from a back date of seven years. The lower court has been ordered to dispose the case within six months. The case was filed under 'Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence' act.

Last year, Mohammed Shami had an emotional meeting with his daughter Aaira. The Indian cricket team star met his daughter after a long time, and the father-daughter duo could be seen shopping together. "Time stood still when I saw her again after long time . Love you more than words can say, Bebo," Shami posted on Instagram. The post got over 1.60 lakh likes in just over an hour. However, Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan then made some serious allegations regarding the meeting.

"It's just for the sake of showing off. My daughter's passport has expired. Shami's signature is required for the new passport. That is why she went to meet her father but Shami did not sign. He went to a shopping mall with her daughter. The company for which Shami advertises, he took her there. My daughter bought shoes and clothes from that shop. Shami does not have to pay if he buys anything from there. That's why she was taken there. My daughter wanted a guitar and camera, he didn't buy her those stuff," Hasin Jahan told anandabazar.com.

"Shami never enquires about my daughter. Shami is only busy with himself. He met her just a month back, but did not post anything back then. I think there was nothing to post now, so he uploaded this video," Hasin Jahan added as per the report.

While on a professional level, Shami was always seen as an incredibly talented seamer, he had plenty of issues to deal with on a personal level. After Shami's relations with estranged wife Hasin Jahan broke down, a number of serious allegations were made against him. His wife even accused the pacer of doing 'match-fixing', prompting an investigation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit.