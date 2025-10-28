Omitted from the Indian team, Mohammed Shami sent another direct message to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar over his non-selection. With his fitness and form under scrutiny, Shami gave the perfect example of his current physical state by claiming a five-wicket haul for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat. Shami finished the second innings with figures of 5/38 as his team secured a thumping 141-run victory. Earlier in the first innings, Shami had picked up three wickets.

Bengal secured a commanding 141-run victory over Gujarat in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy encounter at the iconic Eden Gardens. The win was set up by a disciplined batting performance and exceptional bowling spells, with all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed and veteran seamer Shami being the standout performers.

Gujarat's decision to bowl first after winning the toss initially paid off as they restricted Bengal to a moderate first-innings total of 279. Half-centuries from middle-order batters Sudip Gharami (56), Abishek Porel (51), and a crucial knock of 63 by Sumanta Gupta helped the hosts post a respectable score. Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat, claiming a four-wicket haul.

The match, however, turned decisively in Bengal's favour as left-arm orthodox spinner Shahbaz Ahmed ripped through the Gujarat batting line-up, bagging an incredible spell of 6 for 34. He was brilliantly supported by the experienced Shami, who chipped in with three wickets in the first innings. As a result, Gujarat were bundled out for a paltry 167.

In their second innings, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran declared at 214 for 8, setting Gujarat a challenging target of 327. Bengal's second innings saw a solid 54 from Sudip Gharami and 58 from Anustup Majumdar, allowing them to post a challenging total for Gujarat to chase.

Chasing 327 for a famous win, Gujarat were rocked early by a fiery opening over from Shami. Despite an explosive counter-attacking century from opener Urvil Patel (109), who found an able partner in Jaymeet Patel (45), Gujarat were undone by Bengal's bowling prowess. Shahbaz and Shami once again proved the difference-makers, applying the crucial breaks and picking up eight wickets between them.

Shami also finished strong, ending Urvil Patel's brilliant innings and ensuring Gujarat were all out for 185 on the final day.

But would this performance by the veteran Shami be enough to earn a call-up? Only the BCCI selectors can answer.