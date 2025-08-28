Veteran India cricketer Mohammed Shami hasn't been a part of the Indian team since the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy. Shami remains available for selection in all three formats but hasn't been able to win the selectors' confidence, primarily due to repeated injury issues and setbacks. Shami was open to being a part of the Indian team on the Australia and England tours, but the selection committee wasn't convinced, reportedly because of doubts over his fitness.

Shami, however, is participating in the Duleep Trophy and has already proven his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru by passing the newly introduced Bronco test.

Appearing on a podcast, Shami gave an absolute blunt response when asked if he is hoping to make a comeback to international cricket anytime soon. The veteran pacer admitted that he has little hope but is doing all he can to catch the selectors' eyes.

"Right now, I don't have any hope (about my international return). If they play me, I'll try to perform and give my 100 percent. Whether they play me or not, that's not in my hands. If I'm playing the Duleep Trophy, five-day cricket, I'm available for all formats. I was called to Bengaluru, and I have cleared the fitness test (Bronco), and now I'm ready to go back," Shami told News24.

Shami wasn't picked for India's Asia Cup squad despite proving his fitness in the shortest format time and again. But, the 34-year-old isn't looking to blame anyone for his omission.

"I don't blame anyone for non-selection or complain about it. If I'm right for the team, select me; if I'm not, then I have no issues with it. Selectors have the responsibility to do what's best for Team India. I have a belief in my abilities that if and when I'm granted an opportunity, I'll give my best. I'm working hard," he asserted.

"If I can play the Duleep Trophy, then why won't I be able to play T20 cricket?"