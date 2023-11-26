Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami turned a life-saver for a person in Nanital. Shami took to social media late on Saturday night to share a video involving a person who met with an accident. Shami claimed that he and some people with him took the person out of the car, which went down hill, in time, to prevent a serious incident from taking place. Shami, the cricketer, known to take decimate batters with his lethal bowling, turned into a messiah for an unknown person.

Shami, the Team India cricketer, was also in Nanital when the incident took place. He revealed that the person's car fell down hill right in front of Shami's vehicle. The pacer reacted in time to save the person's life.

Shami took to Instagram to share the video, along with the caption: "He's so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fall down from the hill road near Nanital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely."

Shami is a cricketer from a humble background. In a recent interview, he revealed that he has driven bikes, cars, tractors, bus and even trucks.

"I like travelling, fishing. I like driving a lot. I like driving bike and cars. But after playing for India, I have stopped driving bikes. What if I get injured? I drive bike on highways, may be sometimes in village when I go to meet my mom," Mohammed Shami said on PUMA's YouTube channel.

"Zameen se hi aaya hu. Kheto ki jo booghi hoti hai, I have driven tractor, bus, trucks. I have driven bus in truck. One of my school friends had a truck in his house. He told me to drive. I was small then and was driving on a ground. I drove our tractor into the pond too. My father scolded me."