Mohammed Shami has been missing from international cricket for a long time now. The fast bowler last played in the 2025 Champions Trophy and since then has been out of the Indian cricket team due to fitness issues. Though he played in the IPL and is regularly playing domestic cricket for Bengal, the BCCI selectors have chosen to overlook him. He was not considered for the ODI and T20I teams for India's Tour of Australia, which starts on October 19. Shami has now broken his silence on the issue.

"There have been many rumors and memes. People want to know my opinion on the non-selection for the Australia series. I will just say that getting selected is not in my hands; it's the job of the selection committee, coach, and captain. If they feel I should be there, they will select me, or if they feel some more time is needed, it's in their hands. I am ready and practicing," Shami said on his YouTube channel.

"My fitness is also good. I will try to do better because when you are away from the ground, you need to remain motivated. I played in the Duleep Trophy. I felt very comfortable, my rhythm was good, and I bowled around 35 overs. There are no issues with my fitness."

He also touched on the subject of Rohit Sharma being replaced as ODI captain, with Shubman Gill being the new skipper.

"Bahut hi zyada memes ban rahe hai is sawal ko leke (There have been a lot of memes on this question). I feel there should not be any objection. This is the decision of the BCCI, selectors, and coaches. Shubman captained India in England, and he is the skipper of the Gujarat Titans as well. So, he has the experience. Someone had to be given this responsibility, and the BCCI chose Shubman Gill for that, so we should accept it," Shami said.

"People should not raise questions over the captaincy. This is not in our hands. Someone is the captain today, and there will be someone else tomorrow. This cycle will continue."