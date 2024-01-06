Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan's traditional greeting for female members of Australia legend Glenn McGrath's family has gone viral on social media. During the recently concluded Pink Test between Pakistan and Australia in Sydney, the Pakistan cricketers were greeting and shaking hands with members of McGrath's family. Rizwan folded his hands in respect when approaching a female member of the family and she also reciprocated his gesture.

The Pink Test is organised by the McGrath Foundation to spread awareness about breast cancer after the death of McGrath's wife Jane in 2008.

David Warner went out the way he began with a rumbustious innings to guide Australia to an eight-wicket victory and 3-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan in Sydney on Saturday.

Playing in his 112th and final Test, Warner was dismissed for 57 -- just 11 runs from finishing off the job -- and left the Sydney Cricket Ground arena before an adoring home crowd.

All Pakistan players shook hands with female members in Glenn McGrath's family but Mohammad Rizwan didn't#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/uxxCzcja8v — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 6, 2024

Marnus Labuschagne with his 19th Test half-century on 62 and Steve Smith on four were there at the end as the Australians eased to the 130-run target for the loss of just two wickets.

"We are in the entertainment business, happy to come out here and showcase what I try to do all the time," said the 37-year-old Warner, who made his Test debut in 2011 and will go down as one of the finest openers in cricket.

"I started with Twenty20, tried to come here and emulate that, tried to play my shots and managed to get a win on the board."

Asked how he wished to be remembered, Warner added: "Exciting, entertaining and, I hope, I put a smile on everyone's face the way I played."

It was something of an anti-climax when Warner, known as "The Bull", was out -- losing a review for lbw to spinner Sajid Khan.

Warner was congratulated by the Pakistan players, who had given him a guard of honour as he came out for his final innings, before he waved his bat acknowledging the cheering crowd as he left the SCG for the last time.

It was a typically aggressive innings from Warner coming off 75 balls with seven fours, replete with crashing drives and audacious reverse sweeps.

Warner scored 8,786 Test runs at an average of 44.59, with 26 centuries.

