Another round of musical chairs in Pakistan's cricketing leadership completed on Monday as the cricket board announced the sacking of Mohammad Rizwan as the team's ODI captain. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as the new skipper in the format, replacing the wicket-keeper batter Rizwan who had only took up the leadership role in the 50-over format last October. Surprisingly, Shaheen will now be leading the team for next month's three-match ODI series against South Africa, marking a third change in the format's captaincy in the past 12 months.

The 25-year-old replaced Mohammad Rizwan who took over as ODI skipper last October following Babar Azam's resignation. Under Rizwan's leadership, Pakistan didn't perform well in the Champions Trophy this year, finishing bottom in Group A, behind India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Shaheen's appointment came after a meeting in Islamabad.

"A meeting of the selection committee, also attended by Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, decided that Shaheen will lead Pakistan's ODI side against South Africa," said a PCB release.

The three-match ODI series will be played on November 4, 6 and 8 - all in Faisalabad.

Rizwan started off well as ODI skipper with a 2-1 series win, Pakistan's first in Australia in 22 years, in November 2024. Pakistan then handed South Africa their first 3-0 home whitewash and won 2-1 in Zimbabwe.

But this year Pakistan lost the home tri-series final to New Zealand before crashing out of the Champions Trophy in the first round in February. But Rizwan's worst came in the West Indies where Pakistan lost 2-1 - their first series loss in the Caribbean for 34 years.

Shaheen previously led Pakistan in five Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand in January last year but was relieved of the role after a 4-1 defeat.

With AFP Inputs