Three Pakistan cricketers, including Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan, have been issued call-up notices by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), according to a report. Imam, Rizwan, and another unnamed cricketer have been summoned to the NCCIA office on Friday as part of an investigation into data retrieved from their mobile phones by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Imam and Rizwan were among the seven players sent home by Pakistan after the series loss to England following the Lord's Test.

According to a report in Geo News, Imam and Rizwan will be asked to unlock their mobile phones so investigators can examine the devices as part of a probe into the alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan's ongoing tour of England.

"The sources said the investigation will focus on alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan's ongoing series against England. A third Pakistan cricketer has also reportedly received a notice from the agency," the report said.

The PCB is yet to reveal the reason behind its decision to take the players' phones into custody. However, their decision has raised concerns about possible match-fixing and corruption within Pakistan cricket circles.

Apart from Imam and Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Owais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad were also released by the PCB, while head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also shown the door.

In their place, Pakistan brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal. The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

Imam's absence during the Lord's Test had become controversial. While he could not bat both the innings due to a low-grade calf strain, he was still taking throwdowns on day four of the Test with a taped calf, leading to speculations if the injury was real or not. In his absence, Pakistan was dismissed for 110 and 194.

Rizwan, on the other hand, was criticised for his lack of discipline and unprofessional conduct.

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