An unusual move from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) became the topic of discussion at the start of this week. The cricket governing body on Monday decided to send seven members of its touring Test squad home and replace them with a fresh set of players ahead of the third and final match against England. The changes took place after the Pakistan cricket team suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests of the three-match series against England. After the conclusion of the second game at Lord's, which the visitors lost by 194 runs, the PCB released Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad from the squad.

Additionally, the Board also released head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul, replacing them with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke, respectively.

While poor performances seemed to be the reason for the seven players being dropped from the team, a fresh report has made new claims.

A PTI report quoted a source close to the PCB as saying that the removal of senior players Rizwan, Imam and Salman was part of the "PCB's broader plan". According to the source, along with form, the behaviour of Rizwan and Imam in the dressing room led to the duo's ouster.

"The rest of the players sent back were done so on the recommendation of interim red-ball head coach Mike Hesson, who wanted to try out some players he had worked with in the white-ball camp," the PTI source added.

Pakistan play the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The match is scheduled to begin on September 9.

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Muhammad Randhawa, Razaullah and Muhammad Imran Jnr are the players who have been named as the seven replacements.

Of the seven, five have played international cricket, while two -- Muhammad Randhawa and Razaullah -- are yet to represent Pakistan at any level.

Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal have played eight and two Tests respectively, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is.

The other four players include left-arm fast bowler Muhammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, who was the Player of the Tournament in the 2025-26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and right-arm pace-bowling all-rounders Muhammad Imran, also known as Imran Randhawa, and Razaullah.

(With PTI Inputs)

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