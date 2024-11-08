Afghanistan star allrounder Mohammad Nabi will bid adieu to ODI format after the culmination of next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan confirmed the news on Friday. Meanwhile, the veteran will continue to be available for T20Is for Afghanistan after the Champions Trophy. "Yes, Nabi is retiring from ODIs after the Champions Trophy and he informed the board about his desire," Naseeb told Cricbuzz.

"He told me few months back that he wants to end his ODI career after the Champions Trophy and we welcome his decision. After the Champions Trophy, what I understand is that, he is expected to continue his T20 career, and that is the plan until now," he added.

The 39-year-old is the tall figure in Afghanistan's white-ball teams. He played in their first-ever ODI, making an impact with a half-century on his debut against Scotland in 2009. Over 165 ODIs, he scored 3,549 runs at an average of 27.30 and took 171 wickets.

In the opening game of the ongoing three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in Sharjah, Nabi scored an impressive 82, helping his team set a competitive total, which they successfully defended with Allah Ghazanfar's six-wicket haul.

The senior allrounder announced his Test retirement in 2019.

