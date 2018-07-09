 
Mohammad Kaif Trolled For Praising Pakistan Team And Fakhar Zaman
Updated: 09 July 2018 12:10 IST

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman scored a career-best 91 as Pakistan cruised to a six-wicket win over Australia in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series on Sunday.

Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on the victorious Pakistan team and Fakhar Zaman. © AFP

Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman scored a career-best 91 as his team cruised to a six-wicket win over Australia in the final of the Twenty20 tri-series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. Praising Pakistan's valiant effort to beat the Aaron Finch-led Australia in the final, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on the victorious Pakistan team and Fakhar Zaman, who played a match-winning knock for his team. Kaif also called Zaman a 'big match player'. "Well done to Pakistan on winning the T20 series final against Australia. Great innings from Fakhar Zaman , looks a big match player. Congratulations #PakvAus," Kaif's post read.

Kaif's tweet didn't go well with some of the fans as they started trolling the former India cricketer.

Zaman, who was adjudged Man of the Match, scored a magnificent 91 off 46 balls before being dismissed by Jhye Richardson. His inning was studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Apart from Zaman, Pakistan's experienced batsman Shoaib Malik scored an unbeaten 43 off 37 balls.

With 278 runs in five matches in the series at an average of 55.60, Zaman was also adjudged Man of the Series.

Pakistan Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Fakhar Zaman Shoaib Malik Mohammad Kaif
Highlights
  • Fakhar Zaman scored a career-best 91
  • Pakistan cruised to a six-wicket win over Australia
  • Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on the victorious Pakistan team
