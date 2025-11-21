Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra revealed that he was once trolled by former England all-rounder Moeen Ali. Chopra said that he was working as a cricket analyst during England's tour of India in 2016 when he put forward his opinions about the player. He pointed out a flaw in Moeen's batting, and that didn't go down well with the ex-England star. After the southpaw smashed a century against India in the fifth and final Test of the series, he shared Chopra's stats on social media to troll the former India player.

"A fellow cricketer trolled me. If the fans are trolling you, you get used to it. It happened when I was working for Cricinfo, and while doing some analysis, I said something about Moeen Ali's problems against the short ball. I felt that the short ball should be used against him because he doesn't have the defensive game for it, and you can create a trap by putting two fielders back. So, we made a demo showing why he can't play the short ball. It was during the Chennai Test, and he scored a hundred in that game," Chopra said Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

"So, he made a tweet that evening, where he posted my stats. He was obviously upset. As he was a fellow cricketer, I replied to him that at least you don't have a problem with my analysis. You have a problem with my stats, I agree, but you didn't find a fault in my analysis because that's my job now," he added.

Chopra further revealed that Moeen later apologised to him for his act.

"Interestingly, the next morning, Ishant Sharma was bowling, and India placed three fielders in the deep. Bouncers were bowled right from the start. He hit a four and then got out right there. I felt validated, but of course, I didn't go to Moeen and say, see, my analysis was right. However, he apologised afterwards. He said, 'Sorry. I shouldn't have reacted. What I said was wrong'," the ex-India batter said.