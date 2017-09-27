Mithali Raj Features On BBC's List Of Powerful Women

The BBC, on Wednesday, named Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj as one of the most influential women in India. Mithali is currently the highest run-getter in ODIs and also led the team to the ICC Women's World Cup final in England. The list has been inspired by the BBC 100 Women Challenge, which will be held in Delhi from October 9-13, where a team will look at the female illiteracy. Other places hosting the 100 Women Challenge are: Silicon Valley from October 2-6 where a group will tackle the glass ceiling. Safety on public transport will be the focus for the London and Nairobi team from October 16-20 and finally from October 23-27 women in Rio will consider sexism in sport.

Also, Mithali's life story will be told through a Bollywood biopic. Mithali hopes it inspires young girls to explore sports as a career. Mithali believes that India's reaching the final of the World Cup was just the beginning of good times for Indian women's cricket in India.

The Indian women outclassed pre-tournament favourites Australia in the semis but lost a close final to hosts England, going down by nine runs in a game they looked good to win at one stage.

The rights for the biopic of the cricket star have been acquired by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Mithali is the only woman cricketer to surpass the 6,000 run mark in ODIs. She is also the first player to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs, apart from being the first Indian to have led the national team to an ICC ODI World Cup final twice - 2005 and 2017.

An Arjuna Award winner, Mithali was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2015, India's fourth highest civilian award for her contribution to cricket.

(with PTI inputs)