One of the greatest bowlers to play for Australia, Mitchell Starc, has announced his decision to retire from T20Is in order to put more focus on ODI and Test cricket. Starc announced his decision on Tuesday, after featuring for Australia in 65 T20Is, which also saw him clinch the 2021 T20 World Cup with the national team. Starc last featured in a T20I for Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup which took place in the United States of America and West Indies.

Announcing his decision to quit the shortest format on the international stage, Starc said: "Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority. I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way."

The left-arm pacer said that he wants to put more focus on the upcoming Test tour of India, the Ashes and the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the 2026 T20 World Cup taking place next year, Starc feels the time of his retirement allows the selectors to groom youngsters who can replace him.

"Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns," Starc said. "It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament."

Chairman of selectors George Bailey said on Starc's decision: "Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia. He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and, as across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability."

"We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly, he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for as long as possible."