Australian pacer Mitchell Starc recorded a memorable ten-wicket haul during the first Ashes Test against England at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday. After taking a devastating 7/58 in the first innings, the best-ever bowling figures at the Optus Stadium, Starc started from where he had left, dismissing Zak Crawley for another duck with a brilliant one-handed grab, showcasing his remarkable athleticism in his mid 30s. He also managed to get crucial wickets of stalwart Joe Root and English skipper Ben Stokes.

Starc is the first Aussie pacer to take a ten-wicket haul in Ashes Tests since 1990/91, when Craig McDermott produced figures of 11/157, which also came at Perth, though at the WACA Stadium during the final Test of the series, which Aussies won 3-0.

After Bruce Reid, he is only the second left-arm pacer to have a ten-fer for Australia in Ashes. Bruce, who played 27 Tests for Australia from 1985-92 and took 113 wickets, produced figures of 13/148 in the second Melbourne Test way back in 1990 during the same aforementioned series in which McDermott has picked his ten-fer.

The 35-year-old also continued to maintain his dominance over two of England's biggest stars, Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

Starc has dismissed Stokes in 11 times in Tests, having conceded just 191 runs in 309 balls at an average of 17.36.

He also got the wicket of Root for the 10th time in Test cricket, having given away 349 runs in 639 balls against Root at an average of 34.90.

Travis Head flipped the narrative and dominated the England pace bowlers with one of the great centuries in Ashes cricket Saturday as Australia raced to an eight-wicket victory with three days to spare in the first test.

Head turned England's “Bazball” tactics back on the visitors, clobbering a century from 69 deliveries after being promoted up the order to open the innings when Usman Khawaja was injured.

In three innings across five sessions, fast bowlers were right on top as 30 wickets fell for 468 runs 113 overs in Perth — 19 on an extraordinary Day 1 and 11 before the tea interval on Day 2.

Set 205 to win, Head went in as a makeshift opener and plundered 123 from 83 balls, hitting boundaries to all parts of the ground as he hit the rope 16 times and cleared it on four occasions.



