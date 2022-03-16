Babar Azam impressed one and all with his 196-run knock against Australia in the second Test against Australia on Wednesday at the National Stadium, Karachi. This knock helped Pakistan walk away with a draw and Australia were left shocked after being unable to take ten wickets even after setting a 506-run target. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan took note of this performance and reserved high praise for Babar.

Vaughan labelled Babar as the best all-format batter in the world right. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote: "Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all round Batter in the World right now .. Brilliant across all the formats .. #PAKvAUS," tweeted Vaughan.

Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all round Batter in the World right now .. Brilliant across all the formats .. #PAKvAUS .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2022

Australia and Pakistan played out an enthralling draw and Day 5 saw Babar Azam registering the highest score by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test. Azam's 196-run knock has truly kept Pakistan in the series which stands level at 0-0 with the decider set to be played in Lahore, beginning March 21.

Babar scored 196 off 425 balls with the help of 21 fours and one six. The right-handed batter was sent back to the pavilion by Nathan Lyon in the 160th over of the innings. On the final day of the game, Babar surpassed Younis Khan to register the highest score by a Pakistan player in fourth innings of a Test.

Promoted

The right-hander also brought up the highest score by a captain in 4th innings of a Test and en route, he became the first Pakistan player to play more than 400 deliveries in the fourth and final innings of a Test.

Pakistan found themselves 21/2 while chasing 506, but Babar along with Abdullah Shafique put on 228 runs for the third wicket, and the momentum was swayed away from Australia.