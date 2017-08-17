 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Michael Clarke Reveals The Food He Longs For When Visiting India

Updated: 17 August 2017 18:04 IST

Michael Clarke said that India has always welcomed him and the spice quotient in Indian curries is not something he minds.

Michael Clarke Reveals The Food He Longs For When Visiting India
Michael Clarke is currently in India in an ambassadorial role for Tourism Australia. © AFP

Michael Clarke is currently in India in an ambassadorial role for Tourism Australia and made no bones about his love for India. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, the former Australian captain on Thursday revealed the food item he looks forward to the most when visiting India. Clarke said that India is a country that has always welcomed him and the spice quotient in Indian curries is not something he minds very much. The 36-year-old also opened up about Australia's tour of India in September and what he feels about Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
 
Asked what he looks forward to the most when visiting India, Clarke's prompt reply was: "Biryani".
 
"I love Indian food and I love biryani. I have always enjoyed my time coming to India. It is a country where I have always felt welcome and I don't mind the spices, I can deal with it. Every time I come to India, I know I am going to get some great food," Clarke told NDTV.
 
Relating to on-field issues, Clarke was all praise for Kohli and his brand of cricket and said that his aggressive approach was suiting the Indian cricket team.
 
Clarke said Kohli's style of play was similar to that of Australians and that the Indian skipper had a bit of Aussie in him.
 
Meanwhile, Clarke said that beating India in their backyard would be a tough proposition for the touring Australian team. Australia tour India in September to play a five-match ODI series and solitary T20.

 

Topics : Australia India Michael Clarke Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Clarke said that India has always welcomed him
  • Michael Clarke is currently in India
  • Clarke also opened up about Australia's tour of India
Related Articles
There Is An Aussie In Virat Kohli, Says Michael Clarke
There Is An Aussie In Virat Kohli, Says Michael Clarke
Pay Squabble 'Horrible' For Game, Says Michael Clarke
Pay Squabble 'Horrible' For Game, Says Michael Clarke
Cricket Australia And Australian Cricketers' Association Should Sort The Pay Dispute In Private, Says Michael Clarke
Cricket Australia And Australian Cricketers' Association Should Sort The Pay Dispute In Private, Says Michael Clarke
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.