Michael Clarke Reveals The Food He Longs For When Visiting India

Michael Clarke is currently in India in an ambassadorial role for Tourism Australia and made no bones about his love for India. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, the former Australian captain on Thursday revealed the food item he looks forward to the most when visiting India. Clarke said that India is a country that has always welcomed him and the spice quotient in Indian curries is not something he minds very much. The 36-year-old also opened up about Australia's tour of India in September and what he feels about Indian skipper Virat Kohli.



Asked what he looks forward to the most when visiting India, Clarke's prompt reply was: "Biryani".



"I love Indian food and I love biryani. I have always enjoyed my time coming to India. It is a country where I have always felt welcome and I don't mind the spices, I can deal with it. Every time I come to India, I know I am going to get some great food," Clarke told NDTV.



Relating to on-field issues, Clarke was all praise for Kohli and his brand of cricket and said that his aggressive approach was suiting the Indian cricket team.



Clarke said Kohli's style of play was similar to that of Australians and that the Indian skipper had a bit of Aussie in him.



Meanwhile, Clarke said that beating India in their backyard would be a tough proposition for the touring Australian team. Australia tour India in September to play a five-match ODI series and solitary T20.