Michael Clarke was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, becoming the 64th cricketer to receive the honour. The 43-year-old former captain had a remarkable 12-year international career, during which he played 115 Tests, 245 ODIs and 34 T20Is, amassing over 17,000 runs. As captain, Clarke led Australia in 47 Tests, including the memorable 5-0 Ashes victory in 2013-14, and guided the team to a historic ODI World Cup triumph at home in 2015, shortly before retiring.

Clarke's batting legacy includes 28 Test centuries, the sixth-most by an Australian, highlighted by a remarkable 329* at the SCG against India, a debut century of 151 in Bengaluru, a brilliant 151 in Cape Town, and an emotional 128 in Adelaide following the tragic death of Phillip Hughes.

"To be able to sit along so many wonderful players, idols, role models growing up as a kid and looking up to is something I'm honoured by," Clarke said. "Retirement does a lot of things to you. Through stages of watching cricket now, you miss parts. When you play at the highest level, people talk about your international career but for me, it started at six years of age. I retired at 34 so it was my life. It's still a part of my life.

"Cricket - it's probably so similar to life in general. You walk out and make 100 and then lift the bat, and then you walk out to field, field in slip and drop a catch second ball of the game."

Speaking at the induction, Hall of Fame chairman Peter King said: "Michael's extraordinary first-class playing career started at just 17 at the SCG - the place where many of his highlights occurred, including a Test triple century against India in 2012.

"Michael's career will forever be remembered fondly by the Australian public and his standing held alongside those at the upper echelon of our game."

