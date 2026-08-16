Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz's delivery to dismiss Australia's Beau Webster during the first Test is going viral on social media. The right-arm off-spinner bowled an almost unplayable delivery that squared the batter up. The ball was pitched on a length before sliding on. Webster completely failed to read it and went on the back foot to defend, playing inside the line. By the time he realised what the delivery was doing, it was too late. He failed to get his bat in line with the ball, which clipped the top of off stump.

Bangladesh completed a stunning nine-wicket victory over Australia in the first Test on Sunday, securing their first win on Australian soil and only their second victory over the top-ranked Australia.

After making a vital half-century in Bangladesh's first innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets in Australia's second innings to restrict the hosts to a lead of just 56 runs, before Australia was bowled out for 284 midway through the afternoon session at Darwin's Marrara Oval.

Cameron Green scored his third Test century, and his first in Australia, making a composed 104 from 201 balls to lead Australia's resistance and give Bangladesh a modest target.

Bangladesh suffered some early nerves when Josh Hazlewood (1-5) dismissed first-innings centurion Tanzid Hasan for a duck, but Shadman Islam (25 not out) and Mominul Haque (30 not out) held their composure to chase down the target in 14.2 overs sparking wild celebrations within the contingent of Bangladesh fans seated behind the team's dugout on the boundary.

It was a thoroughly deserved result for Bangladesh, which had outplayed Australia for much of the Test after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat.

Australia managed just 198 in its first innings, with Steve Smith top-scoring with 71, before Bangladesh capitalized as the pitch flattened to post 426 and take a commanding 228-run lead.

That advantage ultimately proved too much for Australia to overcome, despite Green's breakthrough century, as Bangladesh secured a historic victory, and only its second against Australia after its maiden win in Dhaka, Bangladesh in 2017.

(With AP Inputs)

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