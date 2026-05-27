A major controversy has shaken women's cricket in Meghalaya after serious allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct surfaced from members of the state's Under-23 women's cricket team, raising disturbing questions about athlete safety, institutional accountability and the functioning of cricket administration in the state. The issue came to light after several young cricketers accused members of the team's support staff - including coaching and managerial officials - of inappropriate conduct, verbal harassment and objectionable communication through private messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

What has intensified the controversy, however, is the allegation that complaints made by players were allegedly ignored for months despite senior officials reportedly being aware of the matter.

The situation has now drawn the attention of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women, which has summoned officials of the Meghalaya Cricket Association along with the accused individuals to explain the handling of the complaints and the delay in action.

The scandal took a sharper political and administrative turn after MCA President James K. Sangma publicly alleged that certain office-bearers within the association attempted to suppress the issue instead of addressing it transparently.

In a strongly-worded reaction, Sangma claimed that the allegations had first reached officials as early as December 2025, but no immediate inquiry or disciplinary action was initiated. He described the alleged inaction as a "serious failure of governance" and accused some officials of prioritising damage control over the welfare of the players.

Sangma further questioned why the accused manager was allegedly allowed to continue accompanying the women's squad during tournaments despite the gravity of the accusations. According to him, the silence and delay in responding to the complaints have deeply shaken trust within the sporting community.

The MCA chief also alleged that after some players approached the association's Ombudsman seeking justice, there were efforts by certain individuals to obstruct the Ombudsman's proceedings, exposing growing internal divisions within the cricket body.

The controversy has reignited wider concerns about the vulnerability of women athletes, particularly young players who often remain dependent on coaches, managers and officials during training camps and competitive tours.

The incident has sparked debate over whether sporting institutions are doing enough to ensure safe environments for women athletes and whether proper mechanisms exist to address complaints of harassment with urgency and sensitivity.

Reacting briefly to the development, Devajit Saikia said he would refrain from commenting until the complete facts of the matter become clear.

As scrutiny intensifies, attention now remains focused on the ongoing inquiry and whether meaningful action and structural reforms will emerge from the controversy. For many, the issue is no longer limited to one team or one association - it has become a larger test of accountability, transparency and player protection in Indian sports administration.

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