Social media can be a strange place that often throws up old content, which goes viral. One such post is currently going the talk of the town and has opened a can of controversies. In the five-year old video, Irfan Pathan can be seen talking about how he exited the Indian team. Pathan last played international cricket in 2012, despite picking up a five-wicket haul in what turned out to be his final ODI. In the video, Irfan revealed that he had spoken with Dhoni about his performances after hearing in the media that the skipper wasn't impressed with his bowling.

"Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai's statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn't bowling well. I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about it. Sometimes, statements get twisted in the media, so I wanted to clarify. Mahi bhai said, 'No Irfan, there is nothing like that. Everything's going as per plan.' When you get a reply like that, you believe it and do what you can. If you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect," Pathan said.

He further added: "I don't have a habit of setting up hookah in someone's room or talking unnecessarily. Everyone knows. Sometimes, it's better not to speak. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that's what I focused on."

The "hookah" part of his statement went viral on social media, with many users suggesting that Pathan was indirectly pointing at Dhoni.

On Thursday, under a photo of Pathan with Mohammed Shami, a fan asked on X: "Pathan bhai, woh hookah ka kya hua? (Pathan bhai, what happened to the hookah)?"

Pathan replied: "Main aur @msdhoni saath baith kar piyenge ;) (Me and MS Dhoni will sit together and smoke)."

Mein or @msdhoni sath Beth kar pienge;) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 3, 2025

Irfan Pathan also hinted at conspiracy surrounding the timing and interpretation of the video.

"Half-decade-old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the statement. Fan war? PR lobby?" he wrote on X.