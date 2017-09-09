 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Mayanti Langer Interviews Husband Stuart Binny, Twitter Loves It

Updated: 09 September 2017 10:10 IST

It was also the marriage anniversary of the sports presenter-cricketer couple.

Mayanti Langer Interviews Husband Stuart Binny, Twitter Loves It
Stuart Binny scored a brilliant 87 runs off 46 balls and helped his team post 192/7 © Twitter

With star players KL Rahul and Manish Pandey on international duty, the Karnataka Premier League has failed to attract a lot of viewership. But, Saturday was a different day altogether for the tournament. Belagavi Panthers' Stuart Binny scored a brilliant 87 runs off 46 balls and helped his team post 192/7 against Bengaluru Blasters. Just after Binny's knock, his wife and sports presenter Mayanti Langer, who is the covering the event for the host broadcasters, got the chance to interview her husband, on their marriage anniversary.

The picture soon went viral on the social media and the fans appreciated the couple.

This is not the first time a couple have interviewed each other on the field.

Spain and Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas was interviewed by his girlfriend Sara Carbonero after Spain won the FIFA World Cup 2010.

Recently, New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill was also interviewed by his wife Laura McGoldrick.

Topics : India Stuart Terence Roger Binny Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Stuart Binny is playing for Belagavi Panthers in Karnataka Premier League
  • He scored a brilliant 87 runs off 46 balls against Bengaluru Blasters
  • Mayanti Langer interviewed her husband after his superb knock
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 07 September 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.