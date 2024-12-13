England recalled Matthew Potts on Friday to replace Chris Woakes for the third Test against New Zealand, with captain Ben Stokes keen to build bowling depth after wrapping up the series. Durham seamer Potts will take the new ball in the dead-rubber final Test starting in Hamilton on Saturday after England clinched a first series win on New Zealand soil since 2008 with lop-sided victories in Christchurch and Wellington. Potts has failed to nail down selection since playing the first of his nine Tests in 2022 against New Zealand at Lord's.

He took seven wickets on debut, including twice dismissing New Zealand great Kane Williamson.

Stokes said the 26-year-old had a "massive engine" and deserved another chance in what will be an inexperienced attack.

"It's another opportunity to look at one of the fast bowlers that we see playing a big role going forward," Stokes said.

"Two-nil up, you put yourself obviously in an easier position to make that change.

"We want to be giving experience to the guys who don't necessarily always get the opportunity. We've put ourselves in a position to be able to do that."

It means none of England's specialist bowlers -- also comprising seamers Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson and spinner Shoaib Bashir -- has played more than 14 Tests.

NZ wait to name XI

Woakes has taken six wickets at an average just under 30 across the two Tests and Stokes said the 35-year-old's form was not the reason for leaving him out.

"Chris Woakes came into the winter tours with a bit of scrutiny behind his away record but I think what he's done has proven a lot of people wrong," Stokes said.

"He was great over in Pakistan and obviously he's been influential here in New Zealand in the two games he's got."

New Zealand captain Tom Latham confirmed Will Young will start his first match of the series, opening the batting in place of Devon Conway, who stayed home to attend the birth of his first child.

However, Latham will wait to see the Seddon Park pitch on Saturday morning before finalising his starting XI.

Spinner Mitchell Santner could yet replace one of four seamers, although Latham suggested veteran bowler Tim Southee's selection was safe for his 107th and final Test before retirement.

Latham said his players want to prove themselves after barely firing a shot so far against the aggressive playing style of the tourists.

"The guys, myself, we don't need any motivation," Latham said.

"We know we haven't played to our potential the last couple of games but hopefully we can put on a good showing for the fans.

"We know the style that England play but it's slightly different conditions here which may play its part."

Teams:

New Zealand (Squad): Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (capt), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir.

