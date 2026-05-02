India's premier fast bowlers Akash Deep and Harshit Rana are unlikely to be fit for the upcoming home series against Afghanistan and the white ball tour of United Kingdom as they are still some time away from getting fully match-fit, sources in BCCI said on Friday. Akash Deep is currently rehabilitating from a back injury while Rana had undergone knee surgery after a ligament tear just days before the start of the T20 World Cup in India.

The duo, contracted with the Kolkata Knight Riders, has already missed playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

"Akash and Harshit's rehabilitation is on track but there is still a long way to go before they can be released to play matches. If we are talking about Afghanistan and the UK tour, there is no chance of both of them getting fit before that. They are still doing strengthening routines. After that there will be jogging, strides, sprints and then skills associated with 'Return To Play' (RTP) protocols," a BCCI source tracking the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Akash Deep is seen more as a red ball prospect while Rana is very much in the scheme of things in the ODI and T20I formats.

In 2025, Harshit had emerged as India's most successful ODI bowler having scalped 26 wickets in 14 games.

Akash Deep's defining moment was a match-haul of 12 wickets against England in Birmingham during the Anderson-Tendulkar series last year.

Those in the know feel that Akash Deep could in fact take more time than Rana to make a comeback to competitive cricket.

A more realistic chance for them would be the Duleep Trophy -- the senior men's domestic season opener which is scheduled sometime in August. PTI KHS KHS UNG

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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