Australia have dropped Marnus Labuschagne for the opening match of their three-Test tour of the West Indies, chair of selectors George Bailey said. The tourists will also be without Steve Smith in the opening match due to a finger injury sustained during the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa. Labuschagne opened the batting for Australia against South Africa, but could only manage scores of 17 and 22 on a challenging Lords pitch. His last hundred for Australia in Test matches was in July 2023, against England at Manchester. Since then, Labuschagne has averaged 24.7 with the bat, in 16 matches.

"Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team," Bailey said.

"He understands his output hasn't been at the level we, or he, expects.

"We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively."

Smith injured his finger while fielding in the slips during the World Test Championship final. He left the field and did not return, watching South Africa's winning run chase from the pavilion.

"Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we'll give him another week's rest and assess his functionality after that," Bailey said.

Josh Inglis and Sam Konstas will come into the starting XI for the opening match.

Bailey said the batting order and final team would be determined closer to the game.

The match, in Bridgetown, will start on Wednesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)