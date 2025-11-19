Former wicketkeeper-batter Mark Greatbatch has been elected as the new president of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the board announced in a press release on Wednesday, as per ESPNcricinfo. The release also revealed that NZC recorded a profit of NZ $2.2 million for the financial year, a remarkable turnaround from the earlier projected deficit of NZ $6.8 million. Greatbatch, who represented New Zealand in 41 Tests and 84 ODIs between 1988 and 1996, has previously worked as head coach and selector for the men's national team. He takes over from Lesley Murdoch, who has completed her three-year tenure as president.

"I want to convey my enormous gratitude to Lesley for her professionalism as the NZC President over the past three years, and for her great support for the game as well as the organisation," NZC chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I also want to welcome and congratulate Mark as our new President and wish him well in the role. We are fortunate in New Zealand cricket to have such strong figures wanting to contribute and give back to the game," she added.

In 2024, NZC returned a surplus of NZ $8 million.

"NZC's financial position is a strong one," Puketapu-Lyndon said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"A small net surplus represents a significant outperformance against budget, reflecting prudent management and disciplined oversight - through what was a challenging operating environment," she added.

"Cricket here has never been a one-size-fits-all affair and NZC places great value in the ability of our Major and District Associations, and clubs to understand what works best in their regions and catchments," she noted.

"We're committed to working closely with them to ensure they're well equipped to service the grassroots environment upon which our entire game is based," she said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)